e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / BJP’s Kapil Mishra leads from Model Town against AAP’s sitting MLA

BJP’s Kapil Mishra leads from Model Town against AAP’s sitting MLA

A day before counting of votes on Monday, Mishra told a news agency that the “people’s mandate” was with the BJP and he wouldn’t be surprised if Arvind Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Mishra has been in the thick of controversies over his comments in the campaign.
Kapil Mishra has been in the thick of controversies over his comments in the campaign.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Kapil Mishra, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader who broke away and joined the BJP with a vow to defeat Arvind Kejriwal’s party is leading from Model Town constituency in north Delhi with a thin margin against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP, who had won the seat in 2015. Congress’ Akanksha Ola is in the third position as of now.

Mishra has been in the thick of controversies during the election campaign due to his comments, most infamous of which was his encouragement to a crowd of BJP supporters gathered in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that chanted “Desh Ke Gaddaron ko, Goli Maaro Salon Ko” (shoot the anti-nationals) while referring to those who sat in protest against the act.

At one point, Mishra had also suggested that Shaheen Bagh protestors were sponsored by Pakistan and had likened the elections to an India-Pakistan match, raising eyebrows.

A day before counting of votes on Monday, Mishra told a news agency that the “people’s mandate” was with the BJP and he wouldn’t be surprised if Arvind Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency.

Mishra had also hit out at the AAP for questioning the election commission over alleged delay in declaration of final voting percentage for Delhi polls on Sunday.

tags
top news
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news