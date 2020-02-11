BJP’s Kapil Mishra leads from Model Town against AAP’s sitting MLA

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:38 IST

Kapil Mishra, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader who broke away and joined the BJP with a vow to defeat Arvind Kejriwal’s party is leading from Model Town constituency in north Delhi with a thin margin against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP, who had won the seat in 2015. Congress’ Akanksha Ola is in the third position as of now.

Mishra has been in the thick of controversies during the election campaign due to his comments, most infamous of which was his encouragement to a crowd of BJP supporters gathered in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that chanted “Desh Ke Gaddaron ko, Goli Maaro Salon Ko” (shoot the anti-nationals) while referring to those who sat in protest against the act.

At one point, Mishra had also suggested that Shaheen Bagh protestors were sponsored by Pakistan and had likened the elections to an India-Pakistan match, raising eyebrows.

A day before counting of votes on Monday, Mishra told a news agency that the “people’s mandate” was with the BJP and he wouldn’t be surprised if Arvind Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency.

Mishra had also hit out at the AAP for questioning the election commission over alleged delay in declaration of final voting percentage for Delhi polls on Sunday.