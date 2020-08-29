e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj put into quarantine in Jharkhand for violating rule

BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj put into quarantine in Jharkhand for violating rule

Giridih deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha said that Maharaj was sent to observe 14-day home quarantine in his Shanti Bhawan Ashram as per the state’s Covid-19 guidelines.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:57 IST
Subhash Mishra
Subhash Mishra
Hindustan Times, Dhanbad
While Sakshi Maharaj was returning to Dhanbad in the afternoon, Giridih SDM Prerna Dikshit intercepted him and brought him back to Shanti Ashram to observe home quarantine. (Photo @drsakshimaharaj)
While Sakshi Maharaj was returning to Dhanbad in the afternoon, Giridih SDM Prerna Dikshit intercepted him and brought him back to Shanti Ashram to observe home quarantine. (Photo @drsakshimaharaj)
         

Sakshi Maharaj, BJP member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, was on Saturday sent to 14-day home quarantine in Jharkhand’s Giridih district allegedly for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The lawmaker arrived in Giridih on Saturday to meet his old-aged ailing mother in Shanti Bhawan Ashram in district’s Makadampur locality.

Giridih deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha said that Maharaj was sent to observe 14-day home quarantine in his Shanti Bhawan Ashram as per the state’s Covid-19 guidelines.

“He came from another state without registration, which is a mandatory norm here. There are no other restrictions put on him in the Ashram. If he submits an application for exemption of home quarantine, the administration will consider it,” the DC said.

He added, “The parliamentarian was informed about quarantine rules in advance on Friday.”

However, Maharaj forwarded an application to Jharkhand chief secretary on Saturday evening seeking exemption from home quarantine so that he can participate in Parliament Standing Committee in New Delhi on August 31.

The MP on Saturday morning arrived in Dhanbad by Rajdhani express train and undertook a road journey to reach Giridih.

While he was returning to Dhanbad in the afternoon, Giridih SDM Prerna Dikshit intercepted him and brought him back to Shanti Ashram to observe home quarantine.

“With prior permission, I had come to meet my 97-year-old ill mother living in Shanti Bhawan. I had permission to stay from 10am to 5pm. But on DC’s directive, I set out for Dhanbad at 12.30 pm. Administration put me forcefully in home quarantine,” said Sakshi Maharaj.

“I have to attend the Parliament Standing Committee meeting on August 31. The state government is acting against me under a political vendetta,” the six-time parliamentarian said.

Meanwhile, BJP Giridih district president Mahadev Dubey has charged that the state government has adopted double standards in implementing Disaster Management Act. Tej Pratap had come to meet his father Lalu Prasad without permission but the government didn’t act against him.

tags
top news
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In