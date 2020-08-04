e-paper
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir

BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir

This is the second targeted attack on BJP leaders in Kashmir in the last one month.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The sarpanch was attacked in Akhran in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.
The sarpanch was attacked in Akhran in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

A BJP sarpanch was critically injured in an attack by militants Tuesday night in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

Police said militants attacked sarpanch Arif Ahmad at Akhran .

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that terrorists fired up on Ahmad.

“He was shifted to a hospital in Qazigund. He had a firearm injury in his neck and his condition is critical.”

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur also confirmed the attack. “He (Arif) was targeted by the militants inside his house and has been shifted to hospital for treatment.”

This is the second targeted attack on BJP leaders in Kashmir in the last one month. Last month, former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother were killed inside their shop after militants fired on them from close range. Bari had a 10-member police security and all of them were suspended and arrested because they were not with him when he was attacked.

In June, Congress sarpanch Ajay Kumar Pandita was killed outside his house at Lokbhawan in Anantnag district.

On Tuesday, militants also attacked a police party at Wanpora area which falls on the border of Pulwama and Budgam districts. Two policemen were injured in the attack.

