BJP says its supporter killed in Tripura, blames Opposition

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that a person who died on Sunday allegedly due to injuries suffered a day earlier was a victim of attack by opposition parties in the state.

The man who was found with injuries from Banikya Chowmuhani, barely six km from Agartala, died on Sunday, said the police. He was identified as one Shibu Das.“The case is under investigation,” said a police officer. The BJP said Shibu was a supporter of the party and held the opposition parties responsible for the crime.

“ The opposition parties triggered violence in the state after Lok Sabha polls results were announced. Two of our party activists were killed in the violence. We suspect CPI(M) cadres committed the crime,” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or the CPI(M), denied the allegation. “ Many of our supporters have been attacked. No arrest has been made yet ,” said CPI(M) leader Bijan Dhar.

First Published: May 26, 2019 23:30 IST