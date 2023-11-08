'Porn story telling': BJP says Nitish Kumar ‘lost mental balance’, must quit

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday insisted that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar must resign over his ‘population control’ remark despite the latter's apology in the state assembly, claiming he has “lost his mental balance”. The sharpest attack on BJP's ally-turned-opponent Kumar came from Nishikant Dubey, who branded Kumar's remarks as "porn story telling".

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar speaks amid a protest by opposition MLAs over the remarks made by him on the importance of women's education to control the population. (PTI)

In a sarcastic post on X, the BJP MP wrote: “Do listen to Mahaguru Nitishanand Maharaj's porn story telling and keep the population in control.”

The Bihar chief minister, speaking on the importance of education among women to control population in Bihar on Tuesday, described how a woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," Kumar said, triggering a massive political row.

As the BJP mounted a spate of scathing attacks, Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his remarks in the assembly. "I apologise and I take back my words," he said.

The apology, however, didn't placate the BJP.

Union minister RK Singh today said he was ashamed that Nitish Kumar was the chief minister of Bihar.

"I think each person in Bihar must be ashamed that their CM is using such obscene language in the Assembly...It's a third-grade statement...Nitish Kumar has lost his mind," he said.

BJP leader Vijay Sinha said, "His statements are to shame women. This is the land of the Maa Janki. The whole country saw how he embarrassed women in the Assembly. CM has lost his memory... He should resign... He is no more worthy of sitting in the Assembly. "

BJP leader Sushil Modi called his remarks sexist.

"Even though he has apologised, the entire Bihar state is ashamed. How did he have the courage to make such a sexist statement?" he said.

Union minister Nityanand Rai said Nitish Kumar has lost his mental balance.

"His remarks were highly objectionable. Only a person, who has lost his mental bearings, can use such crass words against women. He is no longer worthy of holding the CM's office. He has lowered the country's image by sullying its culture. He should extend an unqualified apology and retire from politics," he told ANI.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the remark was inappropriate.

"The Legislative Assembly is a sacred place...it has a certain sanctity...It was a vulgar language. He could have said that women if educated enough would be able to decide when to have children but instead, he described it through his words and gestures which was inappropriate," he added.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said Kumar's remark was derogatory to women. She also demanded that the remarks must be expunged from the assembly's records.

"The way he spoke was like a C Grade movie dialogue in the assembly in front of women and the worst thing was the men sitting behind him were laughing...His actions and gestures were almost like an ugly joke...The worst is this, the Speaker hasn't expunged them yet...Bihar Assembly Speaker should take steps against him, his statements must be expunged," she said.

Nitish Kumar's ally and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday downplayed the remark.

"Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population... This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education," he had said.

On Wednesday, the Opposition protested against Kumar inside the assembly. Kumar, reacting to the protest, said they had been instructed to criticise him by their parties.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

