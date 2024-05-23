BJP says worker killed in Bengal; TMC blames ‘factional feud’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said a worker of the party was killed and seven others injured in a clash with ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Thursday. The TMC blamed BJP’s infighting for the clash. Eight Bengal constituencies are going to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. (ANI/Representative)

Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha seats in East Midnapore are among the eight West Bengal constituencies going to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

BJP leaders alleged their workers were at a booth in the early hours of Thursday when TMC supporters attacked them with rods and sharp weapons. They identified the slain worker as Rathibala Ari and added at least two workers were seriously injured.

In a post of X, BJP leader Subhendu Adhikari blamed TMC member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee for the alleged attack. “This is the direct result of the provocation which [chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s] nephew [Abhishek) made yesterday [Wednesday]. They [TMC] have orchestrated this barbaric murder knowing that defeat is imminent. The BJP will see the end of it. Revenge will be taken legally and a befitting reply will be given democratically.”

BJP workers blocked roads in Nandigram in protest and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan blamed the factional feud for the attack. “It is a factional feud between the BJP’s old guard and new entrants. They fought among themselves and are now trying to malign the TMC.”