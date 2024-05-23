 BJP says worker killed in Bengal; TMC blames ‘factional feud’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP says worker killed in Bengal; TMC blames ‘factional feud’

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2024 10:59 AM IST

In a post of X, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subhendu Adhikari blamed TMC member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee for the alleged attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said a worker of the party was killed and seven others injured in a clash with ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Thursday. The TMC blamed BJP’s infighting for the clash.

Eight Bengal constituencies are going to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. (ANI/Representative)
Eight Bengal constituencies are going to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. (ANI/Representative)

Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha seats in East Midnapore are among the eight West Bengal constituencies going to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

BJP leaders alleged their workers were at a booth in the early hours of Thursday when TMC supporters attacked them with rods and sharp weapons. They identified the slain worker as Rathibala Ari and added at least two workers were seriously injured.

In a post of X, BJP leader Subhendu Adhikari blamed TMC member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee for the alleged attack. “This is the direct result of the provocation which [chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s] nephew [Abhishek) made yesterday [Wednesday]. They [TMC] have orchestrated this barbaric murder knowing that defeat is imminent. The BJP will see the end of it. Revenge will be taken legally and a befitting reply will be given democratically.”

BJP workers blocked roads in Nandigram in protest and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan blamed the factional feud for the attack. “It is a factional feud between the BJP’s old guard and new entrants. They fought among themselves and are now trying to malign the TMC.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP says worker killed in Bengal; TMC blames ‘factional feud’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On