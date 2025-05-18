BJP seeks removal of AAP hoardings, posters from govt properties in Delhi

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought the removal of hoardings, fixtures and posters bearing former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s face citing it has been nearly three months since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ceded power in the Capital and that the continued display of its leaders’ faces at government property must cease. A banner featuring AAP leaders on display at the RTO office in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

In a letter addressed to the state transport and health minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi BJP chief spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that those looking after the publicity work should be directed to immediately remove such photos and banners.

“Today, it has come to my notice that posters of Kejriwal and Sisodia [Manish Sisodia] welcome the visitors to the RTO Office in Mayur Vihar. Similarly, Kejriwal is also seen on many Mohalla Clinic cabins. If this scene is in Mayur Vihar RTO Office, then it can happen in other places too,” Kapoor wrote along with the picture of the office.

HT reached out to Singh as well as the AAP but did not receive a response immediately.

To be sure, it is standard procedure for the new government to replace the images and icons used by the losing party in official communications and government properties after change in power. Such pictures and images are also covered by authorities during the Model Code of Conduct ahead of all elections.

A senior official said that when the MCC is in effect, signage and boards with political names and images are either covered with paper or painted over.

“In most cases, the losing side’s images are not restored but the infrastructure with permanent material, like walls, may require more phased intervention. In such cases, the new signboards or wall surface would be changed by the Public Works Department on project-to-project basis. Usually, the new MLAs take care of such things,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Kapoor said that the images of the former chief minister and other AAP leaders can be seen across the city. “So many structures and cabins of mohalla clinics still have images of Kejriwal. All such premises should be checked and these images should be taken down. It has almost been three months since they lost the power in Delhi,” Kapoor said.

“It is requested that the officials looking after the publicity work in both transport and health departments should be asked to immediately remove the photo banners, etc of the last government from government premises,” the letter added.

In February, the BJP swept the Delhi assembly elections after a gap of 26 years. The party contested 68 of the 70 seats and won 48, while the AAP only won 22 from the 62 seats it previously held. Prominent leaders, including Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, lost in their constituencies, while Atishi managed to win the Kalkaji seat.

During the campaign ahead of the polls, the BJP repeatedly brought up the issue of publicity and criticised the AAP over its expenditures diverted to promotions and advertising.

Last year, posters of Kejriwal alongside then transport minister Kailash Gahlot were prominently displayed on Delhi’s public transport buses and at depots. Kejriwal stepped down as chief minister on September 17, 2024. Two weeks later, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) directed the removal of these posters from its buses and depots.