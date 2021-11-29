BJP states doing better in vaccination than oppn-ruled states: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states have fared better with regards to administering Coronavirus vaccine, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

While eight states ruled by the BJP have managed to fully vaccinate 50 per cent of their eligible population with the coronavirus vaccine, seven of them have inoculated 90 per cent people with the first dose, official sources told PTI, adding numbers have not yet been achieved by any state ruled by the Congress and its allies.

The sources also found it ironic that some opposition-ruled states are pushing for booster doses despite not having vaccinated enough people yet. They also wondered if politics has impacted the vaccination drive in these states, the report said.

The official sources also shared vaccination figures with PTI.

As per the figures quoted by the news agency, the percentage of population vaccinated with the first and both doses in Jharkhand is 66.2 and 30.8 and in Punjab 72.5 and 32.8 respectively, the report said. The corresponding figures for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are 78.1 and 42.65, 80.11 and 42.5, and 83.2 and 47.2 respectively.

It is 84.2 and 46.9 for Rajasthan while 86.6 and 39.4 for West Bengal respectively.

The Congress is in power in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. It is part of the DMK-led ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu and the JMM-led government in Jharkhand. The Trinamool Congress, a key opposition party but not a Congress ally, is in power in Bengal.

On the other hand, BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh and Goa have fully covered their eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 91.9 per cent and 87.9 per cent people with both doses respectively.

The corresponding percentage figures for Gujarat are 93.5 and 70.3, for Uttarakhand 93 and 61.7, for Madhya Pradesh 92.8 and 62.9, for Karnataka 90.9 and 59.1, for Haryana 90.04 and 48.3 and for Assam 88.9 and 50 respectively, sources said. It is 80.5 and 63.5 respectively for Tripura. All these states are ruled by the BJP.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON