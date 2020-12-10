e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP supporter found hanging in Bengal, party charges TMC with murder

BJP supporter found hanging in Bengal, party charges TMC with murder

Swapan Das, a goldsmith, went missing on Tuesday morning but his family did not report the matter to the police.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 00:15 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Police have registered a case of unnatural death after the BJP worker was found hanging.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death after the BJP worker was found hanging.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
         

A 36-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter was found hanging inside the premises of a girls’ school at Tufanganj in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Wednesday morning, a day after he went missing, police said.

The family of Swapan Das, the deceased, and local BJP leaders alleged that he was murdered by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP national president J P Nadda, who is in Bengal on a two-day visit, also mentioned the death in his first address to party workers in Kolkata.

The body of Das, a goldsmith, was found hanging outside the canteen at Andaran-Fulbari Girls’ High School, said the police. A resident of Subhas Palli in the Andaran-Fulbari gram panchayat area, Das went missing on Tuesday morning but his family did not report it to the police. Das is survived by his wife and two minor daughters.

There were bloodstains on his feet, alleged Chumki Das, the BJP worker’s wife. Malati Rava Roy, the BJP district president, said, “His feet were on the ground, this cannot be a case of suicide.”

“My husband was murdered by TMC-backed goons. He did not hang himself,” said Chumki Das, who named two TMC workers in her police complaint.

The TMC denied the allegation.

Rabindra Nath Ghosh, north Bengal development minister, said, “BJP supporters are killing their own people and putting the blame on other parties. The TMC has nothing to do with this death.”

K Kannan, superintendent of police, Cooch Behar, said, “We have registered a case of unnatural death and an investigation is on.”

Agitated BJP workers staged a demonstration with the body outside Tufanganj police station.

Sibapada Paul, TMC’s district spokesperson, claimed that Das died by suicide because of a family feud.

tags
top news
Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
Canada becomes second nation to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Canada becomes second nation to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
In major faux pas, UK PM Boris Johnson says farm stir is India-Pak issue
In major faux pas, UK PM Boris Johnson says farm stir is India-Pak issue
Expert panel seeks more data from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech
Expert panel seeks more data from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech
Nitish Kumar reviews law and order for second time in 10 days as crime spikes
Nitish Kumar reviews law and order for second time in 10 days as crime spikes
Parthiv Patel names the Indian captain with best man-management skills
Parthiv Patel names the Indian captain with best man-management skills
Public WiFi in India: Govt approves scheme, grocery shops can be WiFi points
Public WiFi in India: Govt approves scheme, grocery shops can be WiFi points
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In