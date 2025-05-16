BJP takes 2007 T20 World Cup loss jab at Pakistan after Operation Sindoor: 'Kuch aisa tha'

Latest in the series of its scathing jabs at Pakistan, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now drawn a parallel between India's iconic 2007 T20 World Cup bowl-out victory over its bitter rival nation and the Indian armed forces' successful 'Operation Sindoor'. India secured a 3-0 bowl-out victory in the high-pressure 2007 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. (X/@BJP4India)

The BJP's 'X' handle shared a 31-second clip from the India-Pakistan 2007 match. After the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup ended in a tie, India clean swept Pakistan in a bowl-outs.

Indian bowlers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa were chosen to hit the stumps, while Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul, and Shahid Afridi represented Pakistan.

The video shows Pakistan missing out on all their attempts while Indian bowlers shattered the stumps every time. In this high-pressure match, India secured a 3-0 win the bowl-out.

With the reference of this match, the BJP wrote in its X post, "Kuch aisa tha (It was something like that). #Operation Sindoor," to not so tactically hit out at Pakistan's failed military retaliation on India after Operation Sindoor.

Notably, the Super Over format had not been yet introduced in 2007. Tied T20 matches would be decided by a bowl-out, which is similar to penalty shootout format in football.

In a bowl-out decider, each team was to nominate five bowlers to aim at the stumps, without a batsman. The team with most hits would secure the win.

In 2007, India's bowlers brought home the high-pressure match with precision strikes, while those of Pakistan entirely missed out.

The BJP's jibe at Pakistan came as the Indian armed forces successfully destroyed terror infrastructures during Operation Sindoor.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures linked to outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation also resulted in the death of more than 100 terrorists, the central government had revealed.

Following this, Pakistan attempted to launch a retaliatory military attack on India with the help of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and missiles targeting Indian military bases and civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir and the border regions in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. However, none of Pakistan' bids hit their intended targets as the Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted and thwarted every threat.

After four days of intense cross-border fighting, India and Pakistan arrived at a ceasefire understanding on May 10, which continues to remain intact till now.