BJP Telangana leader Raja Singh's resignation accepted, reasons cited in letter rejected

The BJP on Friday accepted the resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh from the primary membership of the party. MLA T Raja Singh during a protest, in Hyderabad. Singh, on Monday, June 30, 2025 resigned from BJP.(PTI)

In a letter to Raja Singh, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh informed the leader that party national president JP Nadda had accepted his resignation. However, the BJP has rejected the reasons for quitting that the MLA cited in the resignation letter.

“The aforesaid letter has been brought to the notice of Hon'ble National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji. The contents mentioned by you are irrelevant and do not match the functioning, ideology and principles of the party,” the BJP's letter to the MLA read.

The party, however, accepted Raja Singh's resignation with ‘immediate effect’.

“As per the direction of Hon'ble National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, I do convey that your resignation has been accepted with immediate effect,” Arun Singh's letter further stated.

T. Raja Singh, a firebrand leader from Telangana, who was once the BJP's lone MLA in the state, quit the party on June 30 over a leadership tussle.

Raja Singh's resignation from BJP

BJP rebel T Raja Singh resigned from his party membership last month amid a leadership tussle in the party's Telangana unit.

The decision came shortly after media reports suggested that N Ramchander Rao to be the new president of the BJP's Telangana unit.

The BJP MLA, in a letter addressed to G Kishan Reddy, President of the BJP Telangana unit, said that the decision to appoint Ramchander Rao as the BJP state president came as a ‘shock and disappointment’ to him.

“As per media reports, Shri Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the new BJP State President for Telangana. This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low,” Singh said in the letter shared by him on X.

“There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within our state who have tirelessly worked for the growth of BJP and who have the strength, credibility, and connect to lead the party forward,” he added.

He, however, added that he remains fully committed to the Hindutva ideology and “continue to stand with the Hindu community.”