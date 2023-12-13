BJP to decide for me, says Shivraj in farewell message

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he will “rather die” than ask something for himself and added he will carry out whatever task the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assigns him, a day after the party announced Mohan Yadav as the next CM. Outgoing Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses the media persons during a press conference, at the CM's residence in Bhopal on Tuesday (Agencies)

“I wanted to say humbly that I would rather die that go and ask something for myself. That is why I had said, I will not go to Delhi,” Chouhan told reporters at the CM residence. “When a person is self-centred, he thinks about himself. But the BJP is a mission, there is some work for every worker. I will do whatever work is assigned to me.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Following the BJP’s win in the state assembly elections on December 3, he had told reporters he would not go to Delhi amid suspense over the next chief minister.

When asked if he would contest the Lok Sabha elections, Chouhan on Tuesday said, “It’s not my job to decide or ask for anything. My party has already given a small party worker like me the chance of serving the state for 18 years as chief minister...”

The four-term CM expressed contentment over his stint in power, and wished well to the new government under Mohan Yadav’s leadership. “I will always support them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan met a group of women, who gave him an emotional farewell at his residence.