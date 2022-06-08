BJP to hold national executive meet in Hyderabad next month

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day meeting of its national executive, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Telangana’s Hyderabad from July 2.

N V Subhash, a BJP spokesman, said the venue of the meeting shows the party’s keenness to change the political dynamics of Telangana, where elections are due in 2023.

Modi on Tuesday met with the BJP corporators from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and expressed his confidence in the party’s ability to work towards good governance and ending the “dynastic misrule” in Telangana.

The BJP won just one seat in the 119-member Telangana assembly in 2018. Its candidates lost deposits in as many as 103 seats. The BJP bounced back by winning four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

In the Greater Hyderabad municipal polls in December 2020, the party won 46 of the 150 seats. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi managed to win 56 seats. The BJP also bagged two more assembly seats in the by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies, increasing its tally in the assembly to three.