BJP, TRS work in tandem: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as two sides of the same coin, and said the people of Telangana should not fall into the trap of the two parties.

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a gathering at Necklace Road, on the banks of Hussainsagar lake, as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo yatra which entered Hyderabad city earlier in the day.

“Though they (TRS and BJP) appear to be rivals for the outside world, both the parties have a perfect understanding. They are one and the same and work in tandem,” he said.

Gandhi recalled how the TRS supported every legislation introduced by the BJP in Parliament in the past. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has direct access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gets orders from him on how to act in Telangana, but they act as rivals outside to hoodwink the people, the Congress leader alleged.

Gandhi said during his seven-day yatra in Telangana, he met several farmers and youth and listened to their woes. “Telangana farmers said they are working so hard every day and are still not able to make profit in the absence of support from the state and the Centre,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from BJP on Gandhi’s comments at the time of filing this report. TRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), however, attacked Gandhi earlier in the day. “...Rahul Gandhi, who cannot win his own Parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM’s national party ambitions. Wannabe Prime Minister should first convince his people to elect him as MP,” KTR tweeted.

