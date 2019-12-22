BJP trying to mislead people: Congress’s Khader

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 01:25 IST

Congress’s Mangaluru MLA UT Khader on Saturday refuted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party charge that he incited violence during protests against the amended citizenship laws in which two people were killed in the region on Thursday.

The secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha Sandesh Kumar Shetty on Friday filed a police complaint alleging that while addressing a gathering at Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner’s office on December 17, Khader said, “Karnataka will burn if the CAA will be implemented in the state.”

Khader, however, said the BJP was trying to mislead the people. “Please hear fully what I have said. All I said was that the country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. If the CAA is implemented, Karnataka may also go up in flames,” he said, referring to his speech.

“There is an apprehension in the minds of minority community members that they are being targeted and that they would be declared non-citizens. However, there is a legitimate fear in the minds of minority community members that they will be asked to produce all kinds of documents. I and you might have it but what about the poor?” the four-time MLA asked.

Referring to the statements of BJP ministers, Khader accused them of instigating violence. “Who said that there would be a Godhra type backlash (referring to tourism minister C T Ravi) or that people would be shot at sight (referring to Suresh Angadi’s statement)…They are the ones who have actually instigated.”

He said the Central and state governments failed to communicate the finer details of the law which had given rise to apprehension among the minorities.

About the BJP calling for his arrest, he said, “This is nothing but pure politics and I will fight it politically.”

“We want to be reassured that no legitimate member of society is needlessly harassed and made out to be a non-citizen in his own country,” he said.