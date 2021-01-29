BJP trying to shift blame for violence by protestors in Delhi: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Prakash Javadekar over his remarks concerning violence during tractor parade by farmers on Republic Day and said it was "disgraceful and desperate attempt" to shift the blame.
The Chief Minister said violence had "evidently been instigated by supporters and members of his own Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in collusion with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the Congress nowhere in the picture".
"Workers and supporters of BJP and AAP, and not the Congress, have been caught on camera waving the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort," the Chief Minister said.
According to a Punjab government release, he said the union minister had made "unfounded allegations" against the Congress and Punjab government.
The release said the chief minister made the remarks even as Delhi Police named Deep Sidhu, "a key aide of BJP MP Sunny Deol, as one of the main instigators of the violence, and Amrik Micky, an AAP member, was also spotted at the violence site".
The Chief Minister said not a single Congress leader or member was seen at the Red Fort indulging in any kind of lawlessness and added that farmers were not responsible for January 26 trouble, which "the doing of anti-social elements who had infiltrated the tractor rally".
"The Centre should also get a free and fair probe conducted into the possible role of any political party, or even a third country as is being alleged by BJP's own leaders, to ensure that the guilty are punished and the genuine farmers are not unnecessarily maligned or harassed," he said.
The Chief Minister also slammed the Union Minister for accusing Rahul Gandhi of inciting the violence.
"Did the Congress leader ask anyone to climb Red Fort? He did not. It was BJP and AAP men who did that," he said, adding that Rahul had promptly condemned the violence and made it clear that violence was no solution to the crisis.
"These allegations are nothing but a cover-up attempt by the BJP leader for his own party's role in the violence, and, in fact, for their utter failure to manage the situation, which they had created in the first place with the unilateral implementation of the black farm laws," he said.
Tandav makers can approach HCs for relief: SC
- The top court agreed to modify its Wednesday’s order to clarify that the petitions were dismissed only under Article 32 (for violation of fundamental rights) and not on merits.
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Guv may decide on convict’s pardon plea today
- On January 21, solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the governor would take a decision in three or four days on Perarivalan’s plea but the court in its short order stated that it shall be considered in four weeks.
Govt appears blind to issue of news channels inciting riots: SC
- The bench was unequivocal that certain news items had the propensity of triggering violence and unrest.
‘Hostility between govt, Opposition hampers House’: Ex-vice president Ansari
- In his soon-to-be-released memoir, By Many a Happy Accident, Ansari said he never allowed the passage of a bill in the event of a commotion in the House.
Farmers deny to leave protest site at UP Gate, 'excess police force' removed
Eviction notice, high drama at Ghazipur
- Protesters say they will not leave the site after officials served them a notice; large contingent of security forces gathers at venue
An overview of justice delivery across all states
- The report uses statistics compiled by states to rank 18 large and mid-sized states, and seven small states, and compares their performance based on parameters across what it calls the four pillars of the justice delivery system
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launches JMM poll campaign in Bengal, Mamata fumes
- The JMM had contested 22 assembly seats in the 2016 state polls in West Bengal. This time the party is eyeing 25 to 30 seats in the neighbouring state.
2021 to be Indo-French Year of the Environment
- From the French side, it will be implemented by the Ministry of Ecological Transition along with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
2 Congress legislators from Puducherry join BJP after quitting key posts
- The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.
BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra
- Manoj Pardhi, a general secretary of the BJYM in MP's Balaghat district is absconding along with nine others
Tension at farm protest sites as forces build up
- Police move in to evict protesters from Ghazipur, increase deployment and dig trenches at Singhu.
PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ways to boost post-Covid-19 partnership
- UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka
