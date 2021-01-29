IND USA
Farmers protest. at ITO in New Delhi on Janaury 26, 2021. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
Farmers protest. at ITO in New Delhi on Janaury 26, 2021. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
india news

BJP trying to shift blame for violence by protestors in Delhi: Punjab CM

"Workers and supporters of BJP and AAP, and not the Congress, have been caught on camera waving the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort," the Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said.
ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:07 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Prakash Javadekar over his remarks concerning violence during tractor parade by farmers on Republic Day and said it was "disgraceful and desperate attempt" to shift the blame.

The Chief Minister said violence had "evidently been instigated by supporters and members of his own Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in collusion with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the Congress nowhere in the picture".

"Workers and supporters of BJP and AAP, and not the Congress, have been caught on camera waving the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort," the Chief Minister said.

According to a Punjab government release, he said the union minister had made "unfounded allegations" against the Congress and Punjab government.

The release said the chief minister made the remarks even as Delhi Police named Deep Sidhu, "a key aide of BJP MP Sunny Deol, as one of the main instigators of the violence, and Amrik Micky, an AAP member, was also spotted at the violence site".

The Chief Minister said not a single Congress leader or member was seen at the Red Fort indulging in any kind of lawlessness and added that farmers were not responsible for January 26 trouble, which "the doing of anti-social elements who had infiltrated the tractor rally".

"The Centre should also get a free and fair probe conducted into the possible role of any political party, or even a third country as is being alleged by BJP's own leaders, to ensure that the guilty are punished and the genuine farmers are not unnecessarily maligned or harassed," he said.

The Chief Minister also slammed the Union Minister for accusing Rahul Gandhi of inciting the violence.

"Did the Congress leader ask anyone to climb Red Fort? He did not. It was BJP and AAP men who did that," he said, adding that Rahul had promptly condemned the violence and made it clear that violence was no solution to the crisis.

"These allegations are nothing but a cover-up attempt by the BJP leader for his own party's role in the violence, and, in fact, for their utter failure to manage the situation, which they had created in the first place with the unilateral implementation of the black farm laws," he said.

On Wednesday, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Luthra’s clients, besides Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub and Amazon Prime (India) creative head Aparna Purohit.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photos)
On Wednesday, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Luthra’s clients, besides Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub and Amazon Prime (India) creative head Aparna Purohit.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photos)
india news

Tandav makers can approach HCs for relief: SC

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • The top court agreed to modify its Wednesday’s order to clarify that the petitions were dismissed only under Article 32 (for violation of fundamental rights) and not on merits.
Perarivalan’s (R) hopes were revived when the CBI in one of its affidavits told the top court last November that his release had nothing to do with the agency-led Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MMDA) probing the larger conspiracy into the case.(HT Archives)
Perarivalan’s (R) hopes were revived when the CBI in one of its affidavits told the top court last November that his release had nothing to do with the agency-led Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MMDA) probing the larger conspiracy into the case.(HT Archives)
india news

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Guv may decide on convict’s pardon plea today

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:10 AM IST
  • On January 21, solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the governor would take a decision in three or four days on Perarivalan’s plea but the court in its short order stated that it shall be considered in four weeks.
Mehta was representing the Centre on a clutch of petitions that complained against the alleged demonisation of Muslims by some TV channels.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Mehta was representing the Centre on a clutch of petitions that complained against the alleged demonisation of Muslims by some TV channels.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
india news

Govt appears blind to issue of news channels inciting riots: SC

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:42 AM IST
  • The bench was unequivocal that certain news items had the propensity of triggering violence and unrest.
Open communication between the government and the Opposition is the prerequisite of parliamentary democracy, Ansari said. (PTI File)
Open communication between the government and the Opposition is the prerequisite of parliamentary democracy, Ansari said. (PTI File)
india news

‘Hostility between govt, Opposition hampers House’: Ex-vice president Ansari

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:09 AM IST
  • In his soon-to-be-released memoir, By Many a Happy Accident, Ansari said he never allowed the passage of a bill in the event of a commotion in the House.
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani visited the protest site even as hundreds of security personnel in anti-riot gears were deployed since Thursday.(ANI/Twitter)
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani visited the protest site even as hundreds of security personnel in anti-riot gears were deployed since Thursday.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Farmers deny to leave protest site at UP Gate, 'excess police force' removed

PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Around 500 protestors stayed put at UP Gate with more pouring in from western Uttar Pradesh in the night on the call of the BKU, an influential farmers’ union in North India.
A contingent of UP police and RAF personnel during a flag march at Ghazipur.(Sakib Ali/HT Photos)
A contingent of UP police and RAF personnel during a flag march at Ghazipur.(Sakib Ali/HT Photos)
india news

Eviction notice, high drama at Ghazipur

By Peeyush Khandelwal, karn pratap singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/ghaziabad
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:46 AM IST
  • Protesters say they will not leave the site after officials served them a notice; large contingent of security forces gathers at venue
The report primarily ranks states for the sense of competitiveness, it also highlights several shortcomings in the justice delivery system at the national level.(Getty Images/HT Archive)
The report primarily ranks states for the sense of competitiveness, it also highlights several shortcomings in the justice delivery system at the national level.(Getty Images/HT Archive)
india news

An overview of justice delivery across all states

By Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:46 AM IST
  • The report uses statistics compiled by states to rank 18 large and mid-sized states, and seven small states, and compares their performance based on parameters across what it calls the four pillars of the justice delivery system
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched the party's West Bengal assembly poll campaign from Jhargram. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched the party's West Bengal assembly poll campaign from Jhargram. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launches JMM poll campaign in Bengal, Mamata fumes

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  • The JMM had contested 22 assembly seats in the 2016 state polls in West Bengal. This time the party is eyeing 25 to 30 seats in the neighbouring state.
The Indo-French Year of the Environment over the period 2021-2022 would be based on five main themes including environmental protection, climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable urban development, renewable energy and energy efficiency. (Image used for representation).
The Indo-French Year of the Environment over the period 2021-2022 would be based on five main themes including environmental protection, climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable urban development, renewable energy and energy efficiency. (Image used for representation).
india news

2021 to be Indo-French Year of the Environment

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • From the French side, it will be implemented by the Ministry of Ecological Transition along with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo with the new members from Puducherry along with party president JP Nadda. (TWITTER).
Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo with the new members from Puducherry along with party president JP Nadda. (TWITTER).
india news

2 Congress legislators from Puducherry join BJP after quitting key posts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.
Madhya Pradesh police said they rescued 165 cows and oxen from a forest area of Balaghat which were being herded to a village near the Maharashtra border,(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh police said they rescued 165 cows and oxen from a forest area of Balaghat which were being herded to a village near the Maharashtra border,(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • Manoj Pardhi, a general secretary of the BJYM in MP's Balaghat district is absconding along with nine others
Heavy police deployment at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Heavy police deployment at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Tension at farm protest sites as forces build up

By Zia Haq, Peeyush Khandelwal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • Police move in to evict protesters from Ghazipur, increase deployment and dig trenches at Singhu.
PM Modi and the crown prince discussed the impact of the pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between the two countries hadn’t halted during the global crisis. (ANI PHOTO).
PM Modi and the crown prince discussed the impact of the pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between the two countries hadn’t halted during the global crisis. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ways to boost post-Covid-19 partnership

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Indian high commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay offered prayers at Gangaramaya Temple for the well-being of the people of Sri Lanka and handed over the vaccines to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Indian high commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay offered prayers at Gangaramaya Temple for the well-being of the people of Sri Lanka and handed over the vaccines to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:15 AM IST
The supplies to Bahrain marked the first such aid to a country in West Asia, which India sees as part of its extended neighbourhood.
