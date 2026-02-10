BJP turns Owaisi into 'Aladdin's magic lamp' for votes, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing the party of relying on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi as a political tool rather than focusing on governance. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy argued that the BJP’s tactics reflect "ideological emptiness" and urged voters to reject divisive politics in the upcoming elections. (X-@revanth_anumula)

Addressing a press conference, Reddy alleged that the BJP repeatedly invokes Owaisi to mobilise voters, even while projecting him publicly as a political adversary. He claimed the party mentions Lord Rama selectively, but keeps Owaisi at the centre of its electoral narrative. According to Reddy, Owaisi has effectively become the BJP’s “political lifeline”, news agency ANI reported.

ALSO READ | Owaisi jibes Assam CM Himanta with ‘ ₹2 ki bheekh’ over his ‘ ₹4 rickshaw fare’ taunt for Miya Muslims

"This is the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party. If you analyse it, for them, there is only one god, Asaduddin Owaisi. They casually utter Lord Rama's name, but the one they bow to every day is Asaduddin Owaisi. You know how people talk about a "life line"? Their lifeline itself is Asaduddin Owaisi. See how many times they remember Rama's name without mentioning Owaisi, and how many times they remember Owaisi's name; this should be examined," he said, as quoted by the agency.

Questioning the BJP’s approach, the chief minister said that if the party truly considers Owaisi a threat, it should explain why it has failed to curb his influence despite being in power at the Centre and in several states. He accused the BJP of turning Owaisi into a convenient symbol to stir emotions during elections.

"Every time, they turn Asaduddin Owaisi into an "Aladdin's magic lamp" and ask for votes. After all, all the governments are yours, aren't they? If Asaduddin Owaisi is such a villain, why are you unable to control him?" Reddy added.

Reddy further alleged that the BJP deliberately fuels religious sentiment by portraying AIMIM leaders as villains to gain votes. He described this strategy as a reflection of “ideological emptiness” and urged voters to see through what he called divisive tactics.

ALSO READ | 'Police mere puppets in Revanth Reddy's hands, harassing Opposition': KT Rama Rao after SIT refuses to examine KCR

Stressing that the AIMIM is a recognised political party in a democratic system, Reddy noted that it contests elections across multiple states and wins or loses based on voter support. He pointed out that the party has secured seats in states such as West Bengal, arguing that electoral outcomes should be accepted rather than demonised.

The Telangana CM said repeatedly branding rival leaders as enemies and provoking communal polarisation cannot substitute for political vision or policy. He appealed to the people of Telangana to consider whether such methods deserve their support in the upcoming elections.

ALSO READ | ‘Ready for probe’: Telangana DyCM denies Naini coal block irregularities

Reddy’s remarks come amid an intensifying political contest in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)