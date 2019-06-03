BJP vows to greet Mamata Banerjee with Jai Sri Ram chants

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that its supporters would greet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with “Jai Sri Ram” chants during her tours in the state.

“Thousands of men and women will chant Jai Sri Ram. Women will also blow conch shells in keeping with tradition. I do not think police will allow us to use loudspeakers. We will make up with our numbers,” said BJP MP Arjun Singh. He added that a million postcards with “Jai Sri Ram” written on them would also be sent to her.

Another BJP leader said that the party’s women workers would lead crowds along routes of Mamata’s motorcade and also at the venues of her meetings. “Every time she loses her cool, we will make videos and post them on social media,” said the leader, requesting anonymity.

The BJP made the most of Mamata’s angry reaction to the chants of “Jai Sri Ram” in East Midnapore amid a bitter Lok Sabha election campaign in West Bengal on May 5. It made significant inroads into the state by winning 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had won just two Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in 2014.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 00:22 IST