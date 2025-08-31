BJP vs TMC war of words over Mahua Moitra's remarks on Amit Shah

Kolkata : The controversy over Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks against Union home minister Amit Shah intensified on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from her. TMC MP Mahua Moitra sparked a row with comments on Amit Shah.(PTI)

Moitra sparked a row after allegedly saying that if Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, “the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah’s head and put it on your table”.

BJP leader and LS MP Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back, saying: “Her statement is condemnable. Her membership has been revoked once. Now, will she want to repeat this again? She used such words against the country’s home minister; what status do such people have? What kind of people does Mamata Banerjee have?”

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, slammed the TMC MP, saying: “The unparliamentary and objectionable remark made by a TMC MP against the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji is inexcusable and highly condemnable...”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, however, said, “She made the remark as a symbolic statement. She never had any intention to physically attack the minister.”

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy has erupted after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri allegedly used an expletive for Moitra in a post on X, which has since been deleted.

Sharing a screenshot of the post, TMC said on X, “The vile slurs hurled by @rameshbidhuri against a woman MP are not an aberration, they are the political dialect of @BJP4India. MISOGYNY, HATRED, and GUTTER-LEVEL ABUSE have been normalised under Modi–Shah’s leadership...”