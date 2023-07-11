‘BJP - we shall fight you in…': Petitioner Mahua hails SC ruling on ED chief’s tenure extension

The Supreme Court quashing the third extension of ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra was hailed by the opposition leaders, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi calling it a “slap on the face of those misusing” the agency. Chaturvedi also called for an inquiry into all the decisions undertaken by Mishra for the period his extension was termed illegal. TMC MP Mahua Moitra, one of the petitioners in the case.(PTI)

“Excellent decision by the Hon. SC. Slap on the face of those who were misusing authority and through illegal tenure extensions had created an environment of terror and character assassination,” Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

“Also if ED Director extension has been illegal then all the decisions undertaken by him and his team should be investigated else deemed illegal too. After this stinging verdict does the ED director have any moral authority to continue till month end?” she added.

The extension of Mishra was challenged by a bundle of petitions, which banked on the September 2021 order of the top court. The petitioners included Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jaya Thakur, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra among others.

Mahua Moitra, a member of Lok Sabha, thanked Supreme Court for ruling Mishra's extension as invalid.

“BJP - we shall fight you in the polls, we shall fight you in the courts. we shall fight in the fields & in the streets, we shall never surrender,” she tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the two extensions granted to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra in 2021 and 2022 were illegal and gave him time till July 31 to continue in the office. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and to enable a smooth transition, Mishra's tenure will be till July 31.

The bench, however, affirmed the amendments of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to extend the tenure of ED director for a maximum of five years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON