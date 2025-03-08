BJP will get new party president by mid-March: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get a new national party president by mid-March. BJP national chief JP Nadda. On January 20, 2020, he was formally elected as the 11th National President of the party and has held this position since then(HT_PRINT)

"We have the process. According to the information that is there in the public domain, we will get the party's new president by mid-March," Puri said when asked about the upcoming BJP president in the national capital.

The election for the National President is set to take place after the party's state units hold their respective elections.

This process was initially supposed to be completed in January, but due to the Delhi Assembly elections and pending elections in several state units, the selection of a new president has been delayed.

According to the BJP's constitution, the election of the National President requires that at least 50 percent of the state units have already elected their respective presidents. Therefore, the election process at the state level is being expedited.

Along with the state presidents, members of the electoral college for the National President are also selected. Currently, out of 36 states, elections have been completed in only 12, meaning elections for state presidents need to be conducted in at least six more states.

JP Nadda was first appointed as the BJP's acting National President on June 17, 2019, and remained in this role until January 20, 2020. On January 20, 2020, he was formally elected as the 11th National President of the party and has held this position since then.

Under Nadda's leadership, the BJP contested elections in 35 states and won in 16 states. Similarly, in the Lok Sabha elections, the party secured victory and returned to power.

