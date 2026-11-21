Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday claimed that the BJP has been "completely wiped out" in the state in the panchayat elections, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

In September's urban local body elections, the BJP received 37.35 lakh votes, while the Congress polled 36.35 lakh, a margin of less than one percentage point. (PTI) more less

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"The BJP has been completely wiped out in Rajasthan. Whether it is the panchayat elections or the municipal elections, the BJP has suffered a crushing defeat," Dotasra said in a video post on X.

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He alleged that the BJP had manufactured a "false narrative of victory" in the municipal elections through "dishonest delimitation and the misuse of the police, the administration and the government machinery."

"Today, the people of Rajasthan have delivered a stinging rebuke to the false narrative of victory that the BJP had manufactured in the municipal elections through dishonest delimitation and the misuse of the police, the administration and the government machinery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Chief Minister Bhajanlal ji and the BJP leadership made such a big song and dance about their supposed victory, but today the people of Rajasthan have given a mandate to hold the BJP’s corrupt machinery to account," he said.

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Dotasra said the results reflect people's anger over inflation, unemployment, farmers' distress, a failing healthcare system and corruption.

"The people, who have been bearing the burden of inflation, unemployment, farmers' distress, a failing healthcare system and corruption for three years, have passed their verdict on the performance of the BJP's Bhajanlal government," he said.

Citing the results, Dotasra claimed the Congress is winning 27 of the 37 Zila Parishad seats, while the BJP has been reduced to just 6 districts. He further claimed that the Congress has a majority in more than 269 of the 419 Panchayat Samiti seats, while the BJP has won only 73.

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"The people of Rajasthan have sent a clear message: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ji, there is still time... respect the people's mandate and accept moral responsibility. If any democratic propriety and morality remain, resign, taking responsibility for this crushing defeat," he stated.

"The Congress is winning 27 of the 37 Zila Parishad seats, while the BJP has been reduced to just 6 districts. The Congress has a majority in more than 269 of the 419 Panchayat Samiti seats, while the BJP has won only 73. This is a time for introspection for the BJP. A government that has lost the people’s trust must now accept moral accountability. Rajasthan is sending a message of change," he added.

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Also read: BJP largest party in Jaipur, Congress gains big in Ajmer: Rajasthan civic poll verdict redraws urban political map

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt also said Rajasthan has sent a powerful message to the entire nation."

"Rajasthan has sent a powerful message to the entire nation — the way the BJP has been completely wiped out there is significant," Dutt said while speaking to ANI.

Dutt says he sensed deep resentment among people towards the BJP. He claims that resentment has now turned into votes against the party.

He added, " I was a member of the screening committee for the previous Rajasthan assembly elections; even back then, there was deep-seated resentment among the people toward the BJP. Now, considering the persistent, grand claims made by Prime Minister Modi and the entire BJP—insisting that "Modi will return, and return again"—Rajasthan has provided the opening act."

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He expresses full confidence that just as the BJP has been ousted in Rajasthan's panchayat polls.

"Rajasthan is merely a glimpse of what is to come; elections in five other states are still ahead. I am fully confident that, just as the BJP has been ousted in Rajasthan, they will be defeated across all five states in 2027," Dutt stated.

Also read: UP MLC election results: BJP suffers setback in strongholds Varanasi and Lucknow, SP gets shot in the arm

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Earlier in September's urban local body elections in Rajasthan, the BJP narrowly defeated the Congress by a margin of less than one percentage point in the recently concluded Rajasthan urban local body elections, securing 35.18 per cent of the total votes polled across 309 civic bodies.

The BJP received 37,35,567 votes, while the Congress secured 36,35,952 votes, with a difference of 99,615 votes between the two parties. The winning margin stood at 0.94 per cent.

Independent candidates secured a significant share of votes, receiving 27.38 per cent (29,06,787 votes), while the None of the Above (NOTA) option received 1.03 per cent (1,09,523 votes).

Among other parties, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured 0.94 per cent votes (1,00,277), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received 0.46 per cent (49,829 votes), CPI(M) got 0.32 per cent (34,170 votes), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 0.28 per cent (30,179 votes), and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) received 0.13 per cent (14,150 votes).

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The BJP secured victory in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates emerged as key players in several civic bodies where no party secured a clear majority.