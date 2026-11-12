Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls in 3 phases, voting from Nov 26 to Dec 2

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Thursday announced a three-phase schedule for gram panchayat elections across the state, with polling to be held on November 26, November 29 and December 2. Gram panchayat polling will be held in three phases, while 23 urban local bodies, including four municipal corporations, will vote on November 26. (PTI?Representative photo)

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha also announced the schedule for elections to 23 pending urban local bodies, which could not be held on November 1 due to court litigations.

These include four municipal corporations and 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Polling will be held on November 26, while counting of votes is scheduled for November 30.

For the rural polls, the first phase of the election process will begin with the issuance of notifications on November 13. Candidates can file their nominations from November 15 to 17, followed by scrutiny on November 18.

Appeals against the rejection of nominations can be filed on November 19 and 20. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21, when the final list of candidates will also be published. Repolling, wherever required, will be held on November 27.

For the second phase, notifications will be issued on November 16, and nominations will be accepted from November 18 to 20. Scrutiny will take place on November 21, while appeals against rejected nominations can be filed on November 22 and 23.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 24, when the final list will be released. Repolling, if required, will be held on November 30.

The third phase will begin with the issuance of notifications on November 19. Nominations can be filed from November 21 to 23, followed by scrutiny on November 24. Appeals against rejected nominations will be accepted on November 25 and 26.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates is November 27. Repolling, wherever necessary, will be held on December 3.