e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP worker escapes terror attack in Kashmir, PSO dies defending him

BJP worker escapes terror attack in Kashmir, PSO dies defending him

The terror attack was carried out when the BJP worker was at his home in Ganderbal of Central Kashmir.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 08:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Additional security force was rushed to the site of shoot out in Ganderbal after the information about the terror attack was received.
Additional security force was rushed to the site of shoot out in Ganderbal after the information about the terror attack was received. (PTI Photo)
         

A terrorist and a cop were killed in an attack on a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday evening when a terrorist opened fire on BJP activist Ghulam Qadir at Nunar Ganderbal leading to retaliatory fire by the personal security officer of the activist.

Local reports said the attack happened when Qadir was at his home in the evening. Kashmir police confirmed that a terrorist had been killed in the incident and one of the personal security officers of the activist succumbed to the injuries received during the shoot out.

A police official manning the police control room at Ganderbal said that more police personnel were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. “Full details are not yet clear,” he said.

Also Read: LeT terrorists behind Monday’s attack on CRPF personnel in J-K identified: IGP Kashmir

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Paswal said,”It was an attack by the militant and then retaliation. More policemen also rushed to the spot. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the militant. “

On September 23, suspected terrorists fired upon BDC chairman of Khag Bopinder Singh at Dalwach Khag in Budgam, where he was on a visit to his ancestral home, police said.

Lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Singh’s family and expressed grief and solidarity with the family members.

“The L-G said that such attacks on flag bearers of democracy in Kashmir would not be tolerated, and the perpetrators would be dealt with by appropriate agencies,” a government spokesman said.

He assured political activists all support from the government and reaffirmed the government’s resolve of bringing normalcy to life in Jammu & Kashmir

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry
India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry
Health ministry issues SOPs for festive season to control Covid-19 transmission
Health ministry issues SOPs for festive season to control Covid-19 transmission
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In