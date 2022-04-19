BJP worker’s death by suicide triggers protests in Telangana

The death of a 25-year-old BJP worker on Saturday, two days after consuming pesticide in front of a police station in Telangana’s Khammam, has triggered a tense situation in the town. The BJP worker died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, and his body was brought to Khammam town in the evening, triggering violent protests from the BJP workers. The BJP worker had alleged harassment by the police and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders.

According to a senior police official from Khammam, the BJP workers went on the rampage on Sunday, damaged an RTC bus and broke the glass door of a hospital. They burnt the cut-outs of state transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The TRS workers, too, retaliated, resulting in clashes with the BJP workers. “The police quickly entered the scene and dispersed the warring groups. The situation is under control now,” the police official said.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said the worker, in his dying declaration before the media, said he was forced to commit suicide, unable to bear the harassment from the police and the local TRS leaders. “Based on the dying declaration, the police should have registered a murder case against the accused. But no action has been taken so far,” Sanjay said.

The trouble began with the erection of a flagpole by the BJP near the Jubilee Club, where the worker was residing, on April 6. It was demolished by local TRS activists and this led to a clash between the party leaders. The police registered a case against him and others.

“The police also opened a history sheet against him in the Town-III police station. He was upset that the police were harassing him to come to the station frequently,”Sanjay said.

Khammam Special Branch, ACP Prasanna Kumar said the BJP worker was involved in nine different cases, and a rowdy sheet was also opened against him. He refuted the allegations that police harassed him.

