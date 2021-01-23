IND USA
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the workers were attacked by the Trinamool Congress' supporters. (ANI)
india news

BJP workers attacked by TMC supporters in Howrah

On January 18, a BJP worker was allegedly injured during the roadshow in Tollygunge.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:59 PM IST

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were allegedly attacked by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Howrah, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, days after some people carrying the TMC's flags pelted stones at a roadshow in the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata.

"Our workers were attacked today. If TMC wants this kind of politics, then, an answer will be given to them in the same language," a BJP local leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

On January 18, a BJP worker was allegedly injured during the roadshow in Tollygunge. It was being led by the BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Suvendu Adhikari. Union minister of state Debasree Chaudhuri, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar and the party's Kolkata zone convenor Debjit Sarkar were also present at the BJP roadshow.

BJP workers had allegedly ransacked a number of two-wheelers parked by the roadside and pelted stones at buildings and shops on Deshpran Sashmal Road in the Charu Market area.

