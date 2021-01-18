Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly injured when some people who carried Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags pelted brickbats at a roadshow led by BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata on Monday afternoon.
In retaliation, BJP workers allegedly ransacked a number of two-wheelers parked by the roadside and pelted stones at buildings and shops on Deshpran Sashmal Road in the Charu Market area. Minister Aroop Biswas rushed to the spot as local people staged a roadblock in protest against the violence.
“Several women were injured by the brickbats thrown by BJP workers. Property of a local mosque was damaged. They also ransacked a TMC office. The BJP workers started the violence when some TMC workers were putting up party flags,” said Biswas.
The roadshow started from Tollygunge tram depot and ended at Rashbehari Avenue intersection, covering a stretch of about three kilometres. Adhikari and Ghosh travelled in a decorated mini truck while the BJP workers walked alongside. The BJP workers jumped across the road divider and chased the men who allegedly pelted stones at the roadshow.
“This sort of violence is not surprising. Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee cannot stop the BJP with violence,” said BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar.
The violence which lasted about 10 minutes also took the police by surprise. But there was no comment from the police till the evening.
Union minister of state Debasree Chaudhuri, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar and the party's Kolkata zone convenor Debjit Sarkar were also present at the BJP roadshow. None of the leaders were, however, affected by the violence
The TMC claimed the violence was a diversionary tactic adopted by the BJP.
“The violence was orchestrated by the BJP since Mamata Banerjee announced in the afternoon that she will contest from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district from where Adhikari was elected. This was a diversionary strategy by the BJP. TMC flags can be purchased from the market. I can buy BJP flags too,” said minister and TMC spokesperson Tapas Roy.
While addressing people at the end of the roadshow, a belligerent Adhikari said, “I congratulate BJP Yuva Morcha (youth front) workers for giving a befitting reply to the attackers. Andar ghus ke mara (they hit back inside their territory).”
"If you attack us we will also show you how to hit back," Ghosh warned the TMC said in his speech.
