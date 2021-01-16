BJP leaders meet Shah over Bengal poll
Union home minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met party’s West Bengal unit leaders in the national Capital on Friday to review party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
According to people familiar with the matter, Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31. The party is also planning a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is a monthly review meeting. The Union home minister and BJP national president J P Nadda are visiting Bengal every month. Their activities are going to increase in the coming days. We will review the result of the programmes held so far,” said Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. Ghosh attended the meeting along with national vice-president Mukul Roy and Bengal general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty.
Bengal BJP leaders said that Friday’s meeting was held to review the Bengal poll preparedness against the backdrop of the report five central leaders prepared for Shah. Induction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress and other parties was also discussed at the meeting, said a BJP leader. The central leadership wants checks and balances to be put in place during inductions, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanskrit was the 5th most used language in Rajya Sabha in 2019-20
- While Hindi and English have been mostly used during the proceedings of the House, members preferring to speak in the 21 other scheduled Indian languages has increased to over five times per sitting in 2020 compared to the 14-year period between 2004-17.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi NCR air 'severe' and all the latest new
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flights, trains cancelled, delayed, diverted due to dense fog in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi NCR air in severe category, temperatures to dip in northwest India
- Cold wave or 'severe’ cold wave conditions are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and east Madhya Pradesh during the next two days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapid blood test to identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Nationwide vaccination drive to start today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rest for at least half an hour: Centre's guideline ahead of vaccination Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE updates: India to vaccinate 3 lakh health care workers today
Number Theory: How much does an average Indian earn?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Bhupinder Hooda, other Congress leaders taken into custody over march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We are not in the game of greed for power’: Kumari Selja
- Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said that she hoped that Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs and Independents would vote against the Khattar government in Haryana assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanitation workers, Padma awardee doctor, MP: List of 1st vaccine beneficiaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former minister Kamal Morarka dies at age of 74
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest : 9th round of talks inconclusive, next meeting on Jan 19
Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation at 10.30am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox