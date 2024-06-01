BJP-led NDA would retain power, people rejected regressive politics: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would retain power for a third straight term. He said he was confident that the people voted for the coalition and that they have “rejected” the “regressive politics” of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Modi called INDIA an “opportunistic alliance”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. (ANI)

“I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised, and downtrodden,” he said in a post on X on the conclusion of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls, the results of which will be declared on Tuesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Modi compared the performance and delivery of schemes under the NDA and the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. “...reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage.”

Modi said the INDIA bloc failed to strike a chord with the voters. “They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing—Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people.”

Modi thanked the workers of the BJP and the allies who toiled across the length and breadth of India, often braving intense heat. “I compliment them for meticulously explaining our development agenda to the people and motivating them to come out and vote. Our Karyakartas [workers] are our greatest strength,” he said.

He thanked the people for voting and said their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. “Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign,” he said.