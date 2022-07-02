BJP national executive meet may focus on Telangana elections

The two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party beginning at Hyderabad on Saturday is expected to adopt a political resolution with particular reference to Telangana, a senior party leader privy to the development said.

“While the NEC would extensively discuss on the strategies to be adopted by the party in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections scheduled this year end, the party would particularly focus on Telangana, where the party has the bright prospects of wresting power from Telangana Rashtra Samithi,” the party leader said.

According to him, the party national leadership was closely assessing the possibility of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) going in for early elections in the state along with Karnataka in the first half of 2023. The assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in December 2023.

He said the NEC would discuss extensively the prevailing political situation in Telangana and the prospects of the BJP in the state vis-à-vis the Congress, besides the claim of KCR to launch a national party. “There is every possibility that the NEC would adopt a resolution on Telangana,” he said.

That the party is seriously focussing on Telangana is evident from the way top BJP leaders from all parts of the country landing in Hyderabad three days prior to the NEC meeting and touring different parts of Telangana to assess the situation in the grassroots level in the state.

“It is a first of its kind exercise, which was never done in any other state. Senior party leaders, including Union ministers, MPs, former chief ministers and other important leaders have been sent to each of the 119 assembly constituencies to study the party prospects at the grassroots level,” another top BJP leader of Telangana said.

While Union minister V K Singh toured Suryapet, another Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste visited Nizamabad and Uttar Pradesh state minister for Jal Sakthi Swatantra Dev Singh toured parts of Hyderabad, including Khairatabad.

BJP Jharkhand unit president Deepak Prakash toured KCR’s constituency Gajwel in Siddipet district. Former chief minister Vijay Rupani visited Jadcherla, Teerath Singh Rawat in Mahabubnagar and Jagadish Shettar toured Devarakadra.

Similarly, former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathod visited Nirmal, Jual Oram in Bhadrachalam, Tejaswi Surya in Karimanagar, Union minister Annapurna Devi in Mancherial, Krishanlal Gujjar in Siricilla, Ravishankar Prasad in Warangal, Sripad Naik in Dharmapuri, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothy in Maheshwaram. Many other leaders took part in the constituency tours for the last three days.

Apart from interacting with the local BJP cadre and Sakthi Kendra in-charges, these top BJP leaders also tried to understand how far the schemes and programmes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre are being implemented at the grassroots level and the magnitude of the people’s resentment against the TRS government.

“They also studied the organisational issues of the BJP and steps to be taken by the party to win the seat in that constituency,” the BJP leader quoted above said.

Meanwhile, a rousing reception was accorded for BJP national president J P Nadda who landed in Shamshabad international airport. Apart from state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, several other senior leaders received him. Nadda was later taken in a big rally from the airport to Novotel Hotel, where the NEC meeting is scheduled to be held.

