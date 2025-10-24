BJP poll manifesto for Bihar after Chhath Puja

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its election manifesto for poll-bound Bihar after the Chhath Puja on October 28, said people aware of the details. BJP national president JP Nadda being garlanded during an election rally in support of NDA candidates for the Bihar assembly elections at Patepur in Vaishali district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The party has underlined that the upcoming polls will be a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which it is a part, and the Opposition’s Mahagathabandhan, but the allies have decided to release individual manifestos instead of a common agenda, the people quoted above said.

The state will go to the polls on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

“Our manifesto is ready and the campaign too begun, but as Chhath Puja is one of the main festivals in Bihar, it has been decided to release the manifesto after the festivities and also intensify the campaign with rallies being addressed by senior leaders such as home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath,” said a senior functionary aware of the details.

From October 4 to 20, the party organised a Sujhav Yatra (exercise to seek suggestions) across the state. “Through the Ghar Ghar Jan Sampark Abhiyan (door to door campaign) the cadre reached out to a cross section of people, from students and first time voters to women, working professionals and agriculturists to seek their feedback on existing schemes and suggestions on future policies,” said a second party functionary.

The party set up a 13-member committee to draft the manifesto, which will focus primarily on development, infrastructure, law and order, and policies for economic growth, said people privy to the details.

“We are driven to create infrastructure on the ground that will invite investment, curb migration and empower entrepreneurs,” said the first functionary quoted above.

While the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan are battling it out to woo voters, particularly women with sops and financial aid, the BJP has attacked the RJD for making “hollow promises.”

“Tejashvi Yadav has claimed that permanent jobs will be provided to Jeevika Didis…does he know how much burden that would put on the exchequer? Bihar’s total budget (for 2025-26) was ₹3,16,895.02 crore and the permanent jobs alone will cost ₹4,22,000 crore…People in the state are not fools, they can see through false promises,” said the first functionary quoted above.

Close on the heels of the NDA government disbursing ₹10,000 to eligible women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana scheme, Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday had said his party will provide permanent government jobs with a monthly salary of ₹30,000 and interest-free loans to women who are part of Jeevika or self help groups if voted to power.

“A lot has been accomplished by the NDA government and there is much more to be done…the decades of RJD’s misrule and the severe impact it had on the state’s law and order will be the mainstay of our campaign and will also find mention in the manifesto,” said the second person quoted above.