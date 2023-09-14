The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all Lok Sabha members asking them to be positively present at Parliament on all five days of the Special Parliament session starting from September 18. Some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing, the whip said. "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 18th September to Friday, the 22nd September 2023. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout on all the five days i.e. from Monday, the 18th September to Friday the 22nd September 2023 and support the Government's stand," the whip read. BJP's 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for special Parliament session: ‘Be positively present’

Amid speculation over the Special Parliament Session the agenda for which was kept under wraps, the whip comes a day after the government listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years. The government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

The other listed business for Lok Sabha includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023.

Besides, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023' has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023. The list of business is tentative and more items can be added.

An all-party meeting has been convened on September 17, a day before the 5-day special session.

Sonia Gandhi had written to PM Modi earlier asking why no agenda was given. After the government on Wednesday published the agenda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed apprehension that 'legislative grenades' are being kept up the sleeves and will be unleashed at the last moment.

