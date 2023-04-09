BJP leader's advice to Rahul Gandhi as Sachin Pilot renews attack on Ashok Gehlot

While Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday opened a new front against his political rival and chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his recent 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' advising him to focus on “Congress ko Congress se jodo” (unite the Congress) first.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (ANI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pilot announced a day-long fast on Tuesday to seek action from his government over alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the state. The latest development has once again highlighted the power struggle between the Pilot and Gehlot factions within the Congress in the state, creating pressure on the central leadership to find a resolution before the upcoming year-end assembly election.

Also Read: Pilot to go on hunger strike for action against ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in Raj

Taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “After listening to Pilot Ek khyaal aaya. Rahul ji, First Gehlot & Pilot jodo. Then DK & Siddharamiah jodo. Then Maken & Sandeep Dikshit jodo. Sidhu & Raja Warring Jodo. Phir NCP ko phir se jodo. Bharat is already united but Congress is Tukde Tukde - Tooti Footi. Congress se janta jodo. Congress ko congress se jodo. Baki sab chodo.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Pilot, no action was taken by the Gehlot government on corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. The Congress had had promised that an inquiry would be conducted in the mines scam of ₹45,000 crore, Pilot said at a press conference at his residence in Jaipur.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (ANI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread an illusion that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions,” he said.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018 over the post of chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON