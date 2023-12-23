BJP's Amit Malviya says Priyanka Gandhi promoted, ‘as unaccountable as other Gandhis’

Reacting to the major reshuffle in the Congress in which Priyanka Gandhi has been relieved of her Uttar Pradesh responsibility, BJP's Amit Malviya said this should be seen as a promotion for Priyanka Gandhi as this is in line with "Gandhis being unaccountable in the Congress". "It should be seen as an elevation and a shot in the arm for Rahul Gandhi's rival camp," Amit Malviya who earlier advocated a theory of a sibling rivalry between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on social media said. In a major Congress reshuffle, Priyanka Gandhi has been relieved of her UP duty. (PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi, however, will continue to be the general secretary of the party with no specific state assigned to her. Apart from the change in Priyanka Gandhi's role, Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot has been made the in-charge of Chhattisgarh. This is the first time that Sachin Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, will be working in Chhattisgarh. Sachin Pilot will be replacing Kumari Shelja as the Chhattisgarh in charge while Shelja will now be in charge of Uttarakhand.

The reshuffle came two days after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, which was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader GA Mir is the general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand with the additional charge of West Bengal, it said. Deepa Dasmunshi has been appointed the general secretary of Kerala and Lakshadweep with additional charge of Telangana.

Senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala remain the general secretary in-charges of communication, organisation, Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively.

Jitendra Singh, who is the general secretary in-charge of Assam, was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, while Deepak Babaria holds the charge of Delhi and the additional charge of Haryana, the statement said.