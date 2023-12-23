Sachin Pilot gets Chhattisgarh in Congress reshuffle, Priyanka Gandhi sans portfolio

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been relieved from the post of the in-charge of UP Congress in a major reshuffle in the Congress organisation that comes after the assembly election of five states and ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election 2024. Priyanka Gandhi was Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary but she has been relieved of the duty and no state has been assigned to her, triggering speculations over her role in the coming Lok Sabha election. Sachin Pilot, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, has been made the in-charge of Chhattisgarh, the state the Congress lost to the BJP in the recent election. Sachin Pilot will work for the Congress outside Rajasthan for the first time as he becomes general secretary of Chhattisgarh the state Congress lost to the BJP in the recent election.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved the reshuffle of the state duties, the Congress statement said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Congress reassigned some state responsibilities in a major reshuffle on Saturday.

Congress reshuffled state responsibilities ahead of 2024 election.

Mukul Wasnik has got Gujarat, Jitendra Singh Assam and Madhya Pradesh, Randeep Singh surjewala Karnataka, Dipak Babaria Delhi and Haryana, Avinash Pande Uttar Pradesh, Kumari Selja Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand and the additional charge of West Bengal have been given to GS Mir, Kerala, Lakshadweep and the additional charge of Telangana to Deepa Dasmunshi, Maharashtra to Ramesh Chennithala, Bihar to Mohan Prakash, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh to Dr Chellakumar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to Dr Ajoy Kumar, J&K to Bharatsingh Solanki, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to Rajeev Shukla, Rajasthan to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab to Devender Yadav, Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to Manikrao Thakre, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur and Nagaland to Girish Chodankarm Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar to Manickam Tagore.

Sachin Pilot's new role in Chhattisgarh major draw in reshuffle

Sachin Pilot, a former MP, a former Union minister of state, became the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan in 2018 when Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister as the Congress came to power. Pilot was the Rajasthan Congress chief at that time. A power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot cost Pilot the deputy CM post while the rift was managed by the high command. Pilot and Gehlot put up a united face ahead of the election in Rajasthan but the Congress lost the election.