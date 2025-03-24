BJP's Annamalai slams DMK, claims Hindi was a ‘compulsory’ third language under UPA

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Sunday hit out at the ruling DMK and claimed that Hindi was a “compulsory” third language during the Congress-led UPA regime. He said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who introduced the option of studying any Indian language as a third language. Annamalai claimed despite ruling Tamil Nadu for many years, the DMK never made Tamil medium of instruction compulsory

His remarks come amid the ongoing language debate in Tamil Nadu and other southern states regarding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its three-language formula.

Referring to NEP 2020, Annamalai said that Modi has also made “Tamil the compulsory medium of instruction from classes 1-5,” seemingly in the context of Tamil Nadu.

While addressing a public meeting, he further alleged that despite ruling Tamil Nadu for several years, the DMK never made Tamil the mandatory medium of instruction.

Citing global examples, Annamalai said that countries like China, Germany, and Japan have become “important” because they educate children in their mother tongue.

NEP allows students to choose 3rd language: Annamalai

Annamalai said that for the first time, NEP allows students to choose a third language, saying, “NEP offers a third language of your choice, and you can study either Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam or even Hindi. This is the 3-language policy.”

Speaking on the signature campaign launched earlier this month in support of NEP 2020 and its three-language policy, Annamalai said that 26 lakh signatures have been received in 18 days.

Annamalai added that Hindi was the “compulsory” third language in the first two education policies and was also included in the draft NEP 2020. However, he noted that in May 2019, “for the first time in the country, Modi changed the third language from Hindi in draft NEP to any Indian language--this is the 3-language policy.”

Criticising the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai pointed out that the party was part of the Congress-led coalition government for a decade, during which “Hindi was compulsory third language.”

Taking a swipe at the DMK, he remarked that the party had organised several signature campaigns, including one against NEET. "The DMK's anti-NEET signature campaign--what happened, how many signed. Nobody knows," he said.

Annamalai also alleged that many DMK leaders, including ministers, were making derogatory remarks about north Indians and strongly objected to such statements.

Regarding the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he said CM Stalin was living in an "illusion" that his party would secure over 200 seats.