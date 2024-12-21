BJP’s bandh call receive mixed response in Chikkamagaluru; peace maintained: Police

Tensions flared in Chikkamagaluru on Friday as the BJP and Congress workers clashed during a bandh called by the BJP workers in protest against the arrest of Chikkamagaluru MLC CT Ravi, according to people familiar with the matter. The arrest stemmed from Ravi’s alleged use of derogatory language against minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar during a legislative council session in Belagavi. BJP activists celebrate after the Karnataka High Court directed the police to immediately release BJP leader CT Ravi, outside his residence in Chikkamagalur, Friday (PTI)

BJP workers, leading the bandh, urged shopkeepers and business owners to close their establishments in protest, labelling the arrest as unjust. Simultaneously, Congress workers took to the streets, persuading shopkeepers to remain open and asserting the legitimacy of the police’s actions. The confrontation between the two groups escalated on MG Road, culminating in minor scuffles. Police intervened with a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd, restoring calm to the area.

The bandh drew a mixed response. While shops on major roads like MG Road, IG Road, Market Road, Ratnagiri Road, and Basavanahalli Road remained shuttered, vehicle movement across the city continued unaffected. Schools, colleges, and government offices operated as usual.

Chikkamagaluru superintendent of police Vikram Amathe said: “Despite the bandh call, the response was limited. The situation across the district remained peaceful, and no untoward incidents were reported.”

Police maintained a heavy security presence to pre-empt violence, deploying personnel near sensitive locations such as the Congress office, Ravi’s residence, Hanumanthappa Circle, and Azad Park Circle. West Range DIG Amit Singh and SP Vikram Amathe conducted patrols to ensure order, he said.

Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders preparing for protests were taken into preventive custody. A verbal altercation ensued between BJP district president Devaraj Shetty and police officials outside Ravi’s residence when police attempted to arrest the protesters.

In response to the bandh, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar criticised Ravi’s remarks and questioned the rationale for the protest. “Is it right for CT Ravi to use such language about a female minister? Let his own party members comment on his behaviour,” he said in Mandya.

Shivakumar dismissed the bandh’s significance, saying, “BJP called for a bandh because Ravi was arrested. What great work has Ravi done to deserve this? Let them call for a bandh not just in Chikkamagaluru but across India; nothing will change.”

Responding to Ravi’s claim that his life was under threat, the Congress leader said, “I wasn’t even present to threaten anyone. I came to the assembly at the chief minister’s request. If there are allegations, let an investigation happen. I am not above the law.”

Speaking on Ravi’s earlier remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said: “I saw Ravi call Rahul Gandhi a druggist on a national channel. He should admit his mistake instead of trying to cover it up.”

BJP president BY Vijayendra on Friday alleged that the state police were working under pressure from the Congress, and warned chief minister Siddaramaiah that power is not “permanent” as he criticised the government over the arrest of CT Ravi.

Vijayendra accused the state government of allowing “Congress goons” to attempt an attack on Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. On Thursday, a group of people, claiming to be supporters of minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, approached Ravi angrily within the assembly premises but were stopped by security staff. Some also staged a protest outside the building and were later detained by the police.

“Police officials are working under Congress’s pressure. Siddaramaiah, power is not permanent. You, intoxicated by pride and power, attack us with arrogance,” the state BJP state president said.