close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP's big charge on ex-JD(U) chief as Nitish takes party's reins: ‘…to make Tejashwi CM’

BJP's big charge on ex-JD(U) chief as Nitish takes party's reins: ‘…to make Tejashwi CM’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2023 01:22 PM IST

Nitish Kumar was elected JD(U) chief at the party's national executive meeting, with incumbent Lalan Singh stepping down and proposing his name.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Modi on Saturday claimed that former JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh, aka Lalan Singh, had planned to make Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister of Bihar by engineering defections in Nitish Kumar's party. Modi, the former deputy of Nitish, said the Bihar chief minister pre-empted Singh's move and timely removed him from the party's top post.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with Lalan Singh after the National Executive Meeting of JD(U) at the Constitution Club of India at Rafi Marg in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 29, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with Lalan Singh after the National Executive Meeting of JD(U) at the Constitution Club of India at Rafi Marg in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 29, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

“We had already announced earlier Lalan Singh would be removed since he broke 12-13 MLAs off the JD(U) party and he had prepared to make Tejashwi Yadav CM by joining hands with Lalu Yadav but Nitish Kumar got to know it so he pre-empted it and removed Lalan Singh timely,” he told reporters in Patna, adding that Singh's removal was just the “beginning of the game”.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“A lot of it is left,” he remarked.

On Nitish taking the reins of the party, Sushil Modi said the JD(U) leader had been the party chief earlier, had all the authority, and again took full control.

“Nitish Kumar has a misunderstanding that the INDIA alliance will make him the convenor or party's face for PM...Our gates are closed for him,” he added.

Kumar was elected Janata Dal (United) president on Friday after Lalan Singh stepped down from the post at the national executive meeting in New Delhi.

JD(U) chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said Kumar took over as the party president because of his wide acceptability and that he is best placed in dealing with allies. The political resolution adopted at the party went to extra lengths to highlight Kumar's leadership credentials and his ability to take everyone along even under adverse circumstances, in a clear pitch for a key formal role for him in the INDIA bloc.

"The JD(U) believes that bigger parties in the alliance have more responsibilities... They will have to show a big heart to make this grand alliance successful. They will have to be generous if any leader has to be given the responsibility as per experience and capabilities," it said.

The bigger parties are a clear reference to the likes of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, which have been cold so far to the idea of elevating Kumar within their alliance.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out