IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Assembly polls
Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."(ANI)
Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."(ANI)
india news

BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Assembly polls

Sources said that the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam today.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:21 PM IST

A meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in the evening today and is likely to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.

Sources said that the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam today.

Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier today, Dass attended a meeting at BJP National Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's residence.

In the meeting, several ministers were present including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jitendra Singh and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party bjp narendra modi jp nadda
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hands over a cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore to family members of Rakesh Jain.(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hands over a cheque of 1 crore to family members of Rakesh Jain.(PTI)
india news

Delhi CM gives 1 crore compensation to family of deceased 'corona warrior'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met the mother, wife and children of Rakesh Jain, who was working at the Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farmers said JJP had not backed the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Haryana government. In picture - Rakesh Tikait addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayatat in Kurukshetra earlier in February.(HT Photo)
The farmers said JJP had not backed the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Haryana government. In picture - Rakesh Tikait addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayatat in Kurukshetra earlier in February.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Kurukshetra during event organised by JJP

PTI, Kurukshetra, Haryana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:41 PM IST
A large police contingent was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. The doors of the Circuit House, a state government building, were locked to prevent the farmers from entering its premises, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala(ANI)
Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala(ANI)
india news

2 Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala said, "Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 protocol requires passengers to wear masks all time during air travel and at the airports.(Bloomberg)
Covid-19 protocol requires passengers to wear masks all time during air travel and at the airports.(Bloomberg)
india news

DGCA reads riot act to flyers violating Covid protocol, warns of de-boarding

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • The DGCA said it has been noticed that many passengers are casual about Covid-19 protocol and do not wear masks properly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."(ANI)
Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."(ANI)
india news

BJP's CEC meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Assembly polls

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Sources said that the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The assistant police inspector reached the agency's office at Cumballa Hill around 11.30 am, police said.. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
The assistant police inspector reached the agency's office at Cumballa Hill around 11.30 am, police said.. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Ambani bomb scare probe: Sachin Waze appears before NIA in Mumbai

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The probe agency wants information from Waze in connection with the case, which is why he is at the NIA office, the police official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We have learnt that the sample of a different person was sent to a laboratory with the documents of the person in whose name the report was to be issued," the official said.(PTI | Representational image)
"We have learnt that the sample of a different person was sent to a laboratory with the documents of the person in whose name the report was to be issued," the official said.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Gujarat lab agent booked for selling false Covid-19 negative reports

PTI, Rajkot
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Based on a complaint lodged by deputy medical officer Dr Parag Chunara, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Gujarat Medical Practitioners' Act at Gandhigram police station, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Altogether 185 candidates of various parties, including the ruling BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Left Front, the Congress and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), have filed their nominations. (Pics for representation)
Altogether 185 candidates of various parties, including the ruling BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Left Front, the Congress and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), have filed their nominations. (Pics for representation)
india news

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The election to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was earlier scheduled on April 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav with grand alliance legislators march toward Raj Bhawan on liquor prohibition issue, during the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly.(PTI)
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav with grand alliance legislators march toward Raj Bhawan on liquor prohibition issue, during the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly.(PTI)
india news

RJD MLAs stage protest at Bihar Assembly over sale of liquor in state

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav with other party MLAs marched towards Raj Bhavan after walking out of the Bihar Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts have attributed the negligence in behaviour as a reason behind the rise in the Covid-19 infection.
Experts have attributed the negligence in behaviour as a reason behind the rise in the Covid-19 infection.
india news

Air travellers not adhering to Covid norms to be treated as 'unruly passengers'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • DGCA also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to stop anyone who tries to enter the airport without a face mask.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)
india news

Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7

ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:27 PM IST
"Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on 7th April. Counting of votes will take place on the same day," the state election commission informed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government is in the process of developing regulations for personal and non-personal data, the policy, which is under discussion, said. AP(AP)
The government is in the process of developing regulations for personal and non-personal data, the policy, which is under discussion, said. AP(AP)
india news

Govt to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse: Draft e-comm policy

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • According to the draft, the government acknowledges the importance of data as an asset and needs to use data emanating from India for "Indian entities first".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.(FIle HT Photo)
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.(FIle HT Photo)
india news

Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Singh

ANI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday asked four northeastern states- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh- to take appropriate action as per law to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
congress supporters colour their body with congress flag during public meeting of congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday. 2.Tribal dancers during public meeting of Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday 3. Congress national president Rahul Gandhi attending a public meeting in Jeypore on Friday. Photo credit by Arabinda Mahapatra
congress supporters colour their body with congress flag during public meeting of congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday. 2.Tribal dancers during public meeting of Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday 3. Congress national president Rahul Gandhi attending a public meeting in Jeypore on Friday. Photo credit by Arabinda Mahapatra
india news

3 Congress MLAs accuse govt of discrimination against SC, ST lawmakers

By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Less than a year after Sachin Pilot's revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there are rumblings again in the ruling Congress party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. (Vijay Bate / HT)
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. (Vijay Bate / HT)
india news

India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST
As many as 2,053,537 vaccine doses were administered on Day 56 of the vaccination drive ( March 12) through 30,561 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP