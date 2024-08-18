BJP's conspiracy to keep me in jail till Delhi assembly polls failed: Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) conspiracy to keep him in jail till the national capital's assembly election, failed. Senior AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia during his padyatra in west Vinod Nagar in New Delhi on August 17, 2024.(Hindustan Times)

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader came out of the jail after 17 months. He was jailed over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

The Supreme Court granted him bail on August 9, saying keeping him behind bars in the hope of a speedy trial will deprive him of his fundamental right.

Sisodia, during his padyatra in Delhi's Patparganj, also expressed hope that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the same case, will also get out soon.

"I have come among my brothers and sisters of Patparganj after 17 months. They (BJP) tried to keep me in jail somehow in fake cases till Delhi Assembly polls. But due to the blessings of Bajrangbali and Ram ji, their conspiracies failed," Sisodia said while addressing a gathering, according to PTI.

Without naming any party leaders, Sisodia claimed that central government agencies registered such cases against him and Kejriwal that are registered against terrorists and drug mafia.

During the two-hour march on Saturday, which began from West Vinod Nagar, the local MLA walked through the inner roads, interacted with people who stood by the roadside as they waved national flags and AAP’s party flag.

Several people were seen greeting Sisodia with placards with a message, “Manish Sisodia has come, Kejriwal will also come (out of jail)”.

Manish Sisodia's padyatra



Sisodia launched his padyatra at Kalkaji in south Delhi on Friday evening. The AAP leader has planned to cover all the assembly constituencies during the march. The march will be held in Deoli assembly constituency on Sunday.

The march is part of a series of outreach programmes planned by the AAP in the run-up to next year’s state assembly elections, which are likely to be held in February.