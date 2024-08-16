Manish Sisodia launches AAP's ‘padyatra’ for 2025 Delhi polls on Arvind Kejriwal's birthday

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia interacted with the people of Delhi as he took to the streets of Greater Kailash on Friday, launching his ‘padyatra’. Sisodia greeted people in the GK constituency and discussed their issues as AAP prepares for the Delhi assembly elections in 2025. AAP leader Manish Sisodia along with Saurabh Bhardwaj meets the locals of Kalkaji during a Padyatra, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 16, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Sisodia, who is the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, said that he "felt very happy to be among the people again." The AAP leader walked out of Tihar Jail recently, where he was lodged for 17 months in connection with the liquor excise policy case.

"They prayed for me and now welcoming me back. Now, they are praying for Arvind Kejriwal and he will also be out soon," Sisodia told reporters during the nearly two-hour-long march that started from DDA Flats, Kalkaji.

In a post on X, Sisodia said that a woman walked up to him during his interaction with the crowd and tied a rakhi on his wrist. "It was an emotional moment for me. I was away from the people for 17 months but there is no let up in their love for me," the AAP leader said.

Similar to Greater Kailash, Manish Sisodia will hold marches across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi over the coming days, as part of campaigning for the elections next year.

On Friday, many locals greeted Sisodia with flowers and raised his posters welcoming him. One man raised a poster that described Sisodia as a "revolutionary" in the field of education. Announcements were kept being made as Sisodia criss-crossed the area on foot, hailing him as the "father of education revolution in Delhi."

Sisodia also met with many children and interacted with them during his march. “See these small children, they are future of Delhi. I have to work for them. The whole politics of Arvind Kejriwal is based on shaping a better country for them,” he said.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and several AAP leaders and volunteers accompanied the former Delhi education minister during the march.

(With inputs from PTI)