Sisodia visits Patparganj on second day of ‘padyatra’, set to visit Deoli today

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia continued his padyatra on the second day on Saturday, and interacted with the people of his assembly constituency, Patparganj. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader returned to the public after a gap of 17 months after he was jailed for alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia takes part in a padyatra at West Vinod Nagar in east Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“I am getting a lot of love and affection from the people wherever I am going. People are saying that now that you have come, soon Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also come out and the work of the welfare and development of the people of Delhi will proceed further,” Sisodia told reporters during the march.

During the two-hour march, which began from West Vinod Nagar, the local MLA walked through the inner roads, interacted with people who stood by the roadside as they waved national flags and AAP’s party flag. Several patriotic songs such as “mera rang de basanti chola’ played on a few speakers mounted on a vehicle which moved along with the AAP leader. Some women also tied rakhi on Sisodia’s wrists.

Several people were seen greeting Sisodia with placards with a message, “Manish Sisodia has come, Kejriwal will also come (out of jail)”.

Sisodia launched his padyatra at Kalkaji in south Delhi on Friday evening. The AAP leader has planned to cover all the assembly constituencies during the march. The march will be held in Deoli assembly constituency on Sunday.

The march is part of a series of outreach programmes planned by the AAP in the run-up to next year’s state assembly elections, which are likely to be held in February.