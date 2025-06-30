BJP's fact-finding committee for law student gangrape heads to Kolkata

A four-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) departed for Kolkata on Monday morning to investigate the recent alleged gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, aiming to assess the law and order situation in West Bengal. On June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area.(PTI file photo)

The committee includes former Union Minister and ex-police officer Satpal Singh, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra.

Speaking to ANI, Satpal Singh stated that the committee members would speak to all the stakeholders and try to meet the family members of the victims. Singh also hoped that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would allow their team to visit all the places.

He said, "Women are becoming unsafe in West Bengal. Last year, a similar incident occurred in RG Kar Medical College, after which there were several protests against the West Bengal government. Now, another incident took place at the Law College. The main accused is said to be a member of the TMC. The statements made by the members of the state government show their mindset. It is a very unfortunate incident..."

"We will talk to all the stakeholders about the security arrangements in the college, and we will also try to meet the family members of the victim. We will also ask the police what they have done. I hope Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will allow our team to visit all the places..." Singh added.

Former Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said that there would be a factual investigation to determine how a person who has been involved in criminal incidents was allowed to enter the University.

"There will be a factual investigation to see how a person who has been involved in criminal incidents was allowed to enter the University. The biggest thing is that there is a female Chief Minister in West Bengal, and such horrible incidents are happening there again and again... I am not in favour of such incidents, wherever they happen..." Lekhi stated.

The committee has been tasked with visiting the incident site and submitting its probe report to the BJP National President JP Nadda. The party had strongly condemned the crime and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident.