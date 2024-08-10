BJP's Kirori Lal Meena resigned as Rajasthan minister because...

BJP MLA Kirori Lal Meena, who submitted his resignation as minister several days ago, said on Friday that he has given up the ministerial post in the Bhajanlal Sharma government in Rajasthan because party leaders did not give weightage to him. BJP MLA Kirori Lal Meena submitted his resignation as a minister in Rajasthan because party leaders didn't give him weightage, according to him(File Photo)

Meena submitted resignation as cabinet minister following the BJP's underwhelming performance on some seats in the Lok Sabha polls in the state. However, his resignation has not been accepted yet.

"Maine to is Bhajanlal sarkar me mantri pad ko thokar isliye maar di jahaan main 45 saal se seva kar raha tha... un logon ne meri baat ko nahi rakha (I gave up the ministerial post in this Bhajanlal government because the people I have been serving for 45 years did not listen to me)," he said.

Speaking at a tribal day function in Dausa, Meena addressed a large number of the community people and also asserted that he will not let any kind of tampering happen with reservation.

"Before the election, people used to say that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will come and will end reservation. Modi has come and it is the responsibility of Dr Kirori Lal that he will not let any kind of tampering happen with reservation," he said.