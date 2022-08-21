BJP's Parvesh Verma drags KCR in Delhi excise policy row: ‘Family members…’

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday joined the ongoing tussle between the AAP and BJP over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy claiming that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on its formulation at a five-star hotel in the national capital.

The BJP leader claimed that Telangana has a "similar" excise policy and it has been implemented in West Bengal too.

"Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR's family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal," news agency PTI quoted Verma as saying.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia as an accused in an FIR registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. The agency raided 31 locations, including his residence, on Friday.

Look Out Circular issued against Manish Sisodia

Reacting on a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against the AAP leader, Verma said two accused in the excise policy "scam" case fled the country as soon as the CBI started probing the matter.

"The Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent others from fleeing," he said.

Officials, however, clarified that the CBI was yet to issue a circular against any accused, including Sisodia, PTI reported.

This comes after Sisodia claimed a lookout notice against him in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI and termed the move a "drama" as the agency found "nothing" during a raid at his residence.

(With inputs from agencies)

