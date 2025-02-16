‘BJP’s political games more important than people's suffering': Congress MP on Manipur crisis

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times' Kumkum Chadha, Congress MP Bimol Akoijam from Manipur dissected the timing and intent behind Chief Minister Biren Singh’s resignation. He questioned whether this move was a genuine step toward resolving the prolonged ethnic strife or merely a political necessity forced by circumstances. Akoijam also accused the BJP of prioritizing electoral strategy over the suffering of Manipur’s people, arguing that Singh’s exit appeared more like a last resort than an act of accountability. Is Manipur slipping beyond the ruling party’s control?

The excerpts have been transcribed by Hinduja Verma

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, accusing it of prioritizing political optics over the suffering of the people. Reacting to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9, 2025, after 21 months of ethnic violence, Akoijam called it a desperate attempt by the BJP to avoid further embarrassment rather than a step toward resolution.

After close to two years of violence, the Indian government has imposed President’s Rule in Manipur, putting it directly in charge of the troubled north-eastern state’s affairs. New Delhi should seize the opportunity to quell an ethnic conflict that has killed more than 260 people and displaced some 60,000.

The unchecked spread of rumors and disinformation further inflamed ethnic tensions in Manipur, opening the floodgates to widespread hostility and horrific acts of sexual violence against women. As misinformation fueled fear and distrust, the conflict spiraled into one of the darkest humanitarian crises the region has witnessed in recent history.

Akoijam dismissed the notion that Singh’s exit was aimed at restoring stability. "This is not just a case of too little, too late. It is part of the same unfortunate saga we have witnessed throughout this crisis," he remarked, signaling deeper concerns over the BJP’s handling of the conflict.

He argued that Singh’s departure was not a voluntary decision but was forced upon him by BJP leadership in Delhi, including Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has accused the BJP of playing identity politics, alleging that the party polarized Manipur along ethnic and religious lines to serve its electoral interests. He claimed that the BJP not only deepened the divide between Meitei and Kuki communities but also sought the support of armed groups during elections, all while portraying itself as the state’s defender.

(This interview was done before President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur)

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam acknowledged that imposing President’s Rule in Manipur was the most practical step at this moment, given the prolonged unrest in the state. However, he maintained a principled stance against it, recalling Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s belief that such a move should be reserved for the rarest of rare cases.

"In principle, I am against President’s Rule anywhere in the country. Babasaheb Ambedkar also believed it should be used only in exceptional situations," he said.

Despite his reservations, Akoijam asserted that this development would expose the BJP’s handling of the crisis. “The party has no choice but to take responsibility for the consequences,” he added, suggesting that direct central control would lay bare the failures of the ruling party in addressing Manipur’s turmoil.

Congress MP also accused the BJP of failing to uphold the constitutional order, pointing out that armed groups are freely roaming with weapons while the government remains a mute spectator. Asserting authority to bring normalcy according to Jam is what is required but the BJP failed to do so.

"The Government of India must take immediate steps to rehabilitate the people in relief camps," he urged, emphasizing that thousands remain displaced and vulnerable. According to him, a comprehensive approach—not just political maneuvers—is essential for lasting peace in Manipur.

The full interview is available on this link on Hindustan Times’ Youtube channel.