'BJP's politics of distraction': Akhilesh Yadav slams implementation of CAA

'BJP's politics of distraction': Akhilesh Yadav slams implementation of CAA

PTI |
Mar 11, 2024 07:55 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav also said the BJP government at the Centre should also explain why lakhs of citizens gave up their citizenship of the country during their rule.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the Centre for notifying the rules of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, terming it as BJPs' game of distraction.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

He also said the BJP government at the Centre should also explain why lakhs of citizens gave up their citizenship of the country during their 10-year rule.

Yadav said in a situation where the citizens of the country are forced to leave abroad for livelihood, what purpose implementing the citizenship law will serve for others.

ALSO READ| ‘Second independence day’: Bengal's Matua community hail CAA implementation

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Centre has announced implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

"When the citizens of the country are forced to go out for livelihood, then what will happen by bringing 'citizenship law' for others? The public has now understood the BJP's game of politics of distraction," Yadav said in a post on X.

"The BJP government should explain why lakhs of citizens gave up their citizenship of the country during their 10 years of rule. No matter what happens tomorrow you have to give account of ‘Electoral Bond’ and then also of the 'care fund'," Yadav added.

ALSO READ| 'Based on Godse's thought': Asaduddin Owaisi's angry reaction to Centre's CAA move

With the CAA rules being notified, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. The law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now.

"These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship," a home ministry spokesperson said.

The nine states where Indian citizenship by registration or naturalisation is given under the Citizenship Act, 1955 to non-Muslim minorities from the three neighbouring countries are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
