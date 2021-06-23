‘BJP’s silence hurts me; have faith in PM’: Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan, who is locked in a tussle with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for control of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), spoke to Smriti Kak Ramachandran about the feud. Edited excerpts:

Were you blindsided by your uncle and cousin moving to take over the party?

Yes, while I was fighting with outsiders, I did not know that I will have to fight insiders as well. And there was no way for me to know this was building up because on September 27, 2020, just 11 days before my father’s death, Paras wrote a letter that there are reports of some party members taking part in anti-party activities and his name has also been dragged into this, which he thinks is a conspiracy by the Opposition. He extended support to the party president.

What do you think is responsible for this rift?

This is a betrayal. This is a betrayal of not just me but the party as well. Throughout his life, my father took his brothers along, but I have been left alone by them. I will have no one by my side when I observe the first anniversary of my father’s death. I know that people from the Janata Dal (United) are involved in this but it’s my own people who have betrayed me.

What do you say to the allegations that you were running the party in a very autocratic manner.

Had I been autocratic, why would 95% of the party members stand by me? I don’t know what was offered — money or power — to these people who are speaking against me.

Has anybody in the BJP tried to reach out to you?

Not yet. And their (BJP’s) silence hurts me. I still have faith in my Prime Minister. I did expect that he will intervene and mediate and try to solve the problem. Everyone from the Opposition has reached out to me. I do have friends in the BJP, on a personal level I have spoken to several people and even ministers. But officially, my expectations were not met. My father stood with the PM till his last breath. I have stood by him in every decision. When you needed me, I was with you, today when I need you, if you don’t support me and keep cornering me, then I will have to look for alternatives.

So is the Mahagathbandhan the alternative?

That is for my party to decide. If we are pushed away, then my party and I will sit together and decide on the next step.

Have they reached out to you?

When such things happen, then the opposition tends to reach out. I have a lot of friends in the opposition too. We are in touch but on a personal level, nothing official. But then yes, pushed beyond a point, we will have to think about the future course.

You are talking about the party taking a decision but right now the party is in trouble. There are two groups fighting for control. How will you scotch the differences?

A party is not only about MPs and MLAs; they all come and go. This is the reason why we have rules and regulations because elected members come and go or change affiliation. These people cannot discuss the future of the party; that is based on the organisational structure and the soul of the party is the constitution. I’m happy the whole organisational set-up strongly stands with me. We have a minimum of 75 national executive members of which 66 are with me and have given sworn affidavits.

Have you approached the Election Commission with these supporting affidavits to stake claim to the party symbol?

Yes, we have. We told them we have terminated these people from the party and if anyone stakes claim, they should inform us. They (Paras and others) told the EC that a new president was appointed because after the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan, the LJP did not have an election. What they are forgetting is that the election was conducted in 2019 when my father resigned as president on health grounds and because he had ministerial responsibility. And as per our constitution, the president has a term of 5 years, unless he passes away or resigns. I was elected president on November 5, 2019, and four days later, the EC was informed. Incidentally, the main proposer for my election was Pashupati Paras, and Suraj Bhan Singh seconded it.

I have told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the same thing. MPs cannot decide the leader of the party; it is the call of the party leadership. He is yet to get back to me. I am ready for a long fight. I am ready to go to court.