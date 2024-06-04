 BJP’s Smriti Irani trails Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP’s Smriti Irani trails Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 11:25 AM IST

According to the official ECI website, of the total 976,053 votes cast through EVMs, about 148,000, or 15.2% of the votes had been counted

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Smriti Irani was trailing Congress’s Kishori Lal Sharma by 29,400 votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi as of 11:16am, latest figures of the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls began at 8am. (PTI file photo)
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls began at 8am. (PTI file photo)

According to the official ECI website, of the total 976,053 votes cast through EVMs, about 148,000, or 15.2% of the votes had been counted.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani won in Amethi, a constituency long considered a stronghold of the Gandhi family, defeating Rahul Gandhi, who held the seat for 15 years.

Irani defeated the former Congress president by a margin of 55,120 votes.

In their first electoral battle in 2014, Gandhi emerged victorious against the BJP leader.

Amethi had been the Congress party’s bastion till 2019.

The Amethi seat comprises five assembly segments, including Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi.

Voting for the Amethi seat was held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP’s Smriti Irani trails Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement