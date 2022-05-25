BJP’s Somaiya launches fresh attack on Uddhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday accused Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law, Shridhar Patankar, of having business links with a contractor who was accused of supplying faulty bulletproof jackets to Mumbai Police — an issue that had come to light after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit back saying: “He is an accused in the INS Vikrant fraud case. He is out on (anticipatory) bail. He should not be taken seriously.”